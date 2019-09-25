* × Change Settings

Namdev Bhau in Search of Silence

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 29th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
?
Directed by:

Dar Gai

Written by:

Kanishq Banka, Dar Gai and Dheer Momaya

Produced by:

Dar Gai, Shounok Ghosh, Andrea Guerra, Sakshi Khanna, Dheer Momaya, Vinod Momaya, Rakshit Thantry and Aditya Varma

Starring:

Arya Dave, Namdev Gurav, Zoya Hussain, Manikant Momaya and Geetanjali Naik

Genre:

Adventure

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Namdev Bhau, a 65 year old chauffeur, who is tired of the noises in the obstreperous Mumbai City life and has completely stopped speaking, decides to leave everything in search for 'Silent Valley' which boasts of a naturally occurring phenomena having almost a zero decibel sound level. On this journey he chances upon an exasperating 12-year old boy, who happens to be on his own solo expedition to the mystical "Red Castle".

Reviews

