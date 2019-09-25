Namdev Bhau, a 65 year old chauffeur, who is tired of the noises in the obstreperous Mumbai City life and has completely stopped speaking, decides to leave everything in search for 'Silent Valley' which boasts of a naturally occurring phenomena having almost a zero decibel sound level. On this journey he chances upon an exasperating 12-year old boy, who happens to be on his own solo expedition to the mystical "Red Castle".
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Namdev Bhau in Search of Silence
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Namdev Bhau in Search of Silence
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Namdev Bhau in Search of Silence
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Namdev Bhau in Search of Silence
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Namdev Bhau in Search of Silence