Cielo

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 30th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
?
new Cielo poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 30th September 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 1st October 2019.

Directed by:

Alison McAlpine

Written by:

Alison McAlpine

Produced by:

Paola Castillo, Carmen Garcia and Alison McAlpine

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Cielo is a cinematic reverie on the crazy beauty of the night sky, as experienced in the Atacama Desert, Chile, one of the best places on our planet to explore and contemplate its splendor. Director Alison McAlpine's sublime nonfiction film drifts between science and spirituality, the arid land, desert shores and lush galaxies, expanding the limits of our earthling imaginations. Planet Hunters in the Atacama's astronomical observatories and the desert dwellers who work the land and sea share their evocative visions of the stars and planets, their mythic stories and existential queries with remarkable openness and a contagious sense of wonder. A love poem for the night sky, Cielo transports us to a space, quiet and calm, within which we can ponder the infinite and unknown.

Reviews

Recommendations

