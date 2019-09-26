* × Change Settings

War

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 2nd October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
?
new War poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 62 cinemas on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 3rd October 2019.

Directed by:

Siddharth Anand

Written by:

Siddharth Anand, Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala

Produced by:

Aditya Chopra

Starring:

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anil George

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The title of the much-anticipated action entertainer that pits two of the biggest action superstars of our generation, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, in a massive showdown against each other has been aptly titled War. The biggest action entertainer of the year will see both these incredible action stars push their bodies to the limit to pull off never-seen-before, death-defying action stunts that will keep you on the edge of your seats. War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences as they try to beat each other. Director Siddharth Anand says, "When you bring two of the biggest and the best action superstars of India in one film and pit them against each other, you need a title that justifies the promise of a massive showdown. Hrithik and Tiger will be seen going at each other ferociously and mercilessly and audiences will want to see who outwits whom in this incredible fight. War.

War Cast

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan headshot

Date of Birth:

10 January 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff headshot

Date of Birth:

2 March 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh Rana headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Dipannita Sharma

Dipannita Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Anil George

Anil George headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 06:29 26th September 2019