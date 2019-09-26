* × Change Settings

War School

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 2nd October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
new War School poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Mic Dixon

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Armed Forces Day, Camo Day, National Heroes Day - in the streets, on television and the web, at sports events and in schools - the military presence in UK civilian life seems to be increasing daily. This documentary looks at how the British government is spending 100m of new public funding and using more than 40 new strategies to promote military values to the public while targeting ever-younger children for recruitment into the armed forces.

The film opens on the centenary of the 1918 Armistice ending the First World War ("The War to End All Wars") and, with revelatory testimony from veterans of the numerous conflicts Britain has joined since, tells an untold soldier's story of this country's century of perpetual war.

Reviews

Recommendations

