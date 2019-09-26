* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Antenna Bina

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 3rd October 2019
new The Antenna poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Antenna is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Orcun Behram

Written by:

Orcun Behram

Produced by:

Orcun Behram and Muge Ozen

Starring:

Gül Arici, Elif Cakman, Murat Saglam, Enis Yildiz, Ihsan Önal, Eda Özel and Levent Ünsal

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mehmet, the superintendent of a dilapidated high-rise apartment block is tasked with overseeing the installation of a government-imposed satellite dish, designed to monitor information in the building. Shortly after construction begins, the portentous death of an engineer signals the arrival of something far more suspicious than mere surveillance. As inexplicable transmissions infiltrate the homes of the residents, so does a strange black ooze that seeps through the walls.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Antenna.

The Antenna Cast

Gül Arici

Gül Arici headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Antenna

Elif Cakman

Elif Cakman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Antenna

Murat Saglam

Murat Saglam headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Antenna

Enis Yildiz

Enis Yildiz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Antenna

Ihsan Önal

Ihsan Önal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Antenna

Eda Özel

Eda Özel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Antenna

Levent Ünsal

Levent Ünsal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Antenna

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:29 26th September 2019