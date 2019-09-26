The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea

Movie Synopsis:

In a small eel-farming town in the west of Greece, two women live solitary lives while dreaming of getting away. Elisabeth is a once-ambitious policewoman forced to relocate from Athens ten years ago and now living a joyless, hung-over life; Rita is the quiet, mysterious sister of a lounge singer in the local disco. When a sudden death upsets the town and turns the local community upside-down, the two women who had been ignoring each other's existence begin drifting towards each other. As the secrets hidden in the swamps begin to surface, they will have a chance to become each other's saviours.