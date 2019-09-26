* × Change Settings

The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea To thávma tis thálassas ton Sargassón

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 3rd October 2019
Directed by:

Syllas Tzoumerkas

Written by:

Youla Boudali and Syllas Tzoumerkas

Produced by:

Maria Drandaki, Ellen Havenith, Titus Kreyenberg and Olle Wirenhed

Starring:

Angeliki Papoulia, Youla Boudali, Hristos Passalis, Argyris Xafis, Thanasis Dovris and Laertis Malkotsis

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Greek

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a small eel-farming town in the west of Greece, two women live solitary lives while dreaming of getting away. Elisabeth is a once-ambitious policewoman forced to relocate from Athens ten years ago and now living a joyless, hung-over life; Rita is the quiet, mysterious sister of a lounge singer in the local disco. When a sudden death upsets the town and turns the local community upside-down, the two women who had been ignoring each other's existence begin drifting towards each other. As the secrets hidden in the swamps begin to surface, they will have a chance to become each other's saviours.

Last update was at 06:29 26th September 2019