I Lost My Body J'ai perdu mon corps

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 4th October 2019
new I Lost My Body poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jérémy Clapin

Written by:

Jérémy Clapin and Guillaume Laurant

Produced by:

Marc Du Pontavice

Starring:

Hakim Faris, Victoire Du Bois and Patrick d'Assumçao

Genres:

Animation, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a Parisian laboratory, a severed hand escapes its unhappy fate and sets out to reconnect with its body. During a hair-raising escapade across the city, the extremity fends off pigeons and rats alike to reunite with pizza boy Naoufel. Its memories of Naoufel and his love for librarian Gabrielle may provide answers about what caused the hand's separation, and a poetic backdrop for a possible reunion between the three. Based on Guillaume Laurant's novel "Happy Hand." Written by Netflix.

Reviews

I Lost My Body Cast

Hakim Faris

Hakim Faris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Lost My Body

Victoire Du Bois

Victoire Du Bois headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Lost My Body

Patrick d'Assumçao

Patrick d'Assumçao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Lost My Body

