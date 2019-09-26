* × Change Settings

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 4th October 2019
new Staff Only poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Staff Only is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Neus Ballús

Written by:

Neus Ballús and Pau Subirós

Produced by:

Lina Badenes, Victoria Borrás, Cristóbal García, Michel Klein and Javier Ugarte

Starring:

Elena Andrada, Sergi López, Diomaye Augustin Ngom, Ian Samsó, Madeleine C. Ndong and Margi Andújar

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Catalan

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A 17-year-old girl spends the Christmas holidays in Senegal with her brother and father. Tired of planned trips and the ceremonious actions of the hotel employees, as well as her father's behavior, she opens the door to the staff area and discovers a world that, although previously undiscovered, allows her to develop close and complex relationships.

Reviews

Staff Only Cast

Elena Andrada

Elena Andrada headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Staff Only

Sergi López

Sergi López headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Staff Only

Diomaye Augustin Ngom

Diomaye Augustin Ngom headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Staff Only

Ian Samsó

Ian Samsó headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Staff Only

Madeleine C. Ndong

Madeleine C. Ndong headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Staff Only

Margi Andújar

Margi Andújar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Staff Only

