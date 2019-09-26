* × Change Settings

The Birdcatcher

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ross Clarke

Written by:

Trond Morten Kristensen

Produced by:

Lisa Black, Leon Clarance and Ross Clarke

Starring:

August Diehl, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Jakob Cedergren, Laura Birn, Johannes Kuhnke and Anders Baasmo Christiansen

Genres:

Drama, History, Thriller, War

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On her attempt to flee the Nazi round-up in Norway, Esther finds herself alone, on an occupied farm forced to conceal her identity; leading to a series of choices and consequences which shift the paths of those around her. This story uncovers a hidden slice of history that grips at the heart and inspires us all at the deepest level.

Reviews

The Birdcatcher Cast

August Diehl

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Hidden LifeThe Birdcatcher

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Birdcatcher

Jakob Cedergren

Date of Birth:

10 January 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Birdcatcher

Laura Birn

Date of Birth:

25 April 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Birdcatcher

Johannes Kuhnke

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Birdcatcher

Anders Baasmo Christiansen

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Birdcatcher

