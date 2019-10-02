* × Change Settings

The Father Bashtata

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 3rd October 2019
new The Father poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov

Written by:

Kristina Grozeva, Decho Taralezhkov and Petar Valchanov

Produced by:

Kristina Grozeva, Konstantina Stavrianou, Petar Valchanov and Irini Vougioukalou

Starring:

Ivan Barnev, Ivan Savov, Tanya Shahova, Hristofor Nedkov, Margita Gosheva and Maria Bakalova

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Bulgarian

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Vasil has just lost his long-time partner in life, his wife Valentina. When a woman at her funeral proclaims that the dead woman called her cell phone, Vasil seeks out the help of a well-known psychic in order to contact his wife. His son Pavel tries to bring him to his senses, but Vasil stubbornly insists on doing things his own way. "The Father" is an intimate family drama about the difficulties of connecting with those close to us. As the picture slowly gathers momentum, its story unfolds many carefully arranged absurd or comic situations.

Reviews

The Father Cast

