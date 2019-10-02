* × Change Settings

Unplanned

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new Unplanned poster
Contains strong gory images and disturbing scenes. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 22 cinemas on Friday 4th October 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 10th October 2019.

Directed by:

Chuck Konzelman and Cary Solomon

Written by:

Abby Johnson, Chuck Konzelman and Cary Solomon

Produced by:

Fabiano Altamura, Mark Cheatwood, Megan Harrington, Sheila Hart, Chris Jones, Sherry Jones, Joe Knopp, Micheal Manhardt, Keith Mason, Jason Stafford, John Sullivan, Alexis Walkenstein and Lisa Wheeler

Starring:

Ashley Bratcher, Brooks Ryan, Robia Scott, Jared Lotz, Emma Elle Roberts and Robin DeMarco

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the nation, Abby Johnson was involved in upwards of 22,000 abortions and counseled countless women on their reproductive choices. Her passion surrounding a woman's right to choose led her to become a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood, fighting to enact legislation for the cause she so deeply believed in. Until the day she saw something that changed everything.

Reviews

Unplanned Cast

Last update was at 07:30 2nd October 2019