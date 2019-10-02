* × Change Settings

Drowning in Plastic

Film Feast Suffolk Release Date

Saturday 5th October 2019
new Drowning in Plastic poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Tom Watt-Smith

Written by:

Tom Watt-Smith

Starring:

Liz Bonnin

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Trillions of pieces of plastic are choking the very lifeblood of the Earth and every marine animal, from the smallest plankton to the largest mammals, is being affected. Wildlife biologist Liz Bonnin visits scientists working at the cutting-edge of plastics research and joins work with some of the world's leading marine biologists and campaigners to discover the true dangers of plastic in the oceans and what it means for the future of all life on the planet, including humans.

Reviews

Drowning in Plastic Cast

Liz Bonnin

Liz Bonnin headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Drowning in Plastic

