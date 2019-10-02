* × Change Settings

Jallikattu

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 5th October 2019
new Jallikattu poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At BFI London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Lijo Jose Pellissery

Written by:

R. Jayakumar and Hareesh S.

Produced by:

Thomas Panicker

Starring:

Sabumon Abdusamad, Santhy Balachandran, Chemban Vinod Jose and Antony Varghese

Genre:

Crime

Language:

Malayalam

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A portrait of a remote village where a buffalo escapes and causes a frenzy of ecstatic violence.

Reviews

Jallikattu Cast

