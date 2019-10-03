* × Change Settings

A Pleasure, Comrades! Prazer, Camaradas!

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 4th October 2019
Directed by:

José Filipe Costa

Written by:

José Filipe Costa

Produced by:

João Miller Guerra and Filipa Reis

Starring:

José Avelino, João Azevedo, Amanda Booth, Mick Greer, Joaquim Lopes and Filomena Matos

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

1975, rural Portugal. In the wake of the Carnation Revolution, the country and its people are re-organizing themselves in a collective effort that sparks the interest of foreigners and expats who share the ideals of the revolution. They volunteer at the recently formed co-ops, offering literacy, health and sex education. Drawing from the testimonies of those who lived it, A Pleasure, Comrades. travels in time to give center stage to an older generation that bravely and joyfully re-enacts the social and sexual interactions and discussions of a time when women were still embarrassed to be naked in front of their husbands.

Reviews

