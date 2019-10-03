Movie Synopsis:

1975, rural Portugal. In the wake of the Carnation Revolution, the country and its people are re-organizing themselves in a collective effort that sparks the interest of foreigners and expats who share the ideals of the revolution. They volunteer at the recently formed co-ops, offering literacy, health and sex education. Drawing from the testimonies of those who lived it, A Pleasure, Comrades. travels in time to give center stage to an older generation that bravely and joyfully re-enacts the social and sexual interactions and discussions of a time when women were still embarrassed to be naked in front of their husbands.