Beanpole Dylda

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 4th October 2019
Directed by:

Kantemir Balagov

Written by:

Kantemir Balagov and Aleksandr Terekhov

Produced by:

Natalia Gorina, Sergey Melkumov, Ellen Rodnianski and Alexander Rodnyansky

Starring:

Konstantin Balakirev, Andrey Bykov, Olga Dragunova, Timofey Glazkov, Ksenia Kutepova and Viktoria Miroshnichenko

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

1945, Leningrad. World War II has devastated the city, demolishing its buildings and leaving its citizens in tatters, physically and mentally. Although the siege - one of the worst in history - is finally over, life and death continue their battle in the wreckage that remains. Two young women, Iya and Masha, search for meaning and hope in the struggle to rebuild their lives amongst the ruins. 26-year-old Kantemir Balagov follows Tesnota, winner of the FIPRESCI Prize at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, with a powerful period drama.

