Trouble

Unrated

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 4th October 2019
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 27th November 2019.

Directed by:

Mariah Garnett

Written by:

Mariah Garnett

Produced by:

Mariah Garnett and Manal Laginaf

Genres:

Documentary, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A 1971 BBC documentary about love across the religious divide of Northern Ireland is the starting point of this heart-breaking story of a woman reuniting with her estranged father after many years. Los Angeles-based artist Mariah Garnett picks up her personal story with interviews and investigations revealing the traumatic effects of political upheavals on Belfast communities then and now. Mariah Garnett adds a queer playfulness through an incredible performance as her father, alongside multiple camera formats that interrogate constructions of identity. A remarkable debut film created partly with a local crew in Belfast, featuring trans actress Robyn Reihill playing the girlfriend of Garnett's father.

Last update was at 07:06 4th October 2019