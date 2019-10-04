A 1971 BBC documentary about love across the religious divide of Northern Ireland is the starting point of this heart-breaking story of a woman reuniting with her estranged father after many years. Los Angeles-based artist Mariah Garnett picks up her personal story with interviews and investigations revealing the traumatic effects of political upheavals on Belfast communities then and now. Mariah Garnett adds a queer playfulness through an incredible performance as her father, alongside multiple camera formats that interrogate constructions of identity. A remarkable debut film created partly with a local crew in Belfast, featuring trans actress Robyn Reihill playing the girlfriend of Garnett's father.