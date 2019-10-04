* × Change Settings

I Die of Sadness Crying for You

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 5th October 2019
Directed by:

Nina Danino

Written by:

Nina Danino

Produced by:

Nina Danino

Starring:

Nina Danino, Elena Danino and Yolanda Figueroa

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A personal essay film on the powerful Copla genre of Spanish music, a form of popular song that flourished in the 1930s and 40s. Copla communicates a specifically female sorrow and sadness from failed, often illegitimate, relationships that result in unrequited love or ostracism. Filmmaker Nina Danino reveals the strength and texture of Copla performances, reappraising for a contemporary audience whilst revisiting her own memories of her mother singing.

I Die of Sadness Crying for You Cast

Nina Danino

Elena Danino

Yolanda Figueroa

