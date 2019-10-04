* × Change Settings

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 5th October 2019
Directed by:

Pawo Choyning Dorji

Written by:

Pawo Choyning Dorji

Produced by:

Pawo Choyning Dorji, Jia Honglin, Stephanie Lai and Steven Xiang

Starring:

Sherab Dorji, Tshering Dorji, Ugyen Norbu Lhendup, Sonam Tashi, Kelden Lhamo Gurung and Pem Zam

Genres:

Drama, Family

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young teacher in modern Bhutan, Ugyen, shirks his duties while planning to go to Australia to become a singer. As a reprimand, his superiors send him to the most remote school in the world, a glacial Himalayan village called Lunana, to complete his service. He finds himself exiled from his Westernized comforts after an arduous 8 day trek just to get there. There he finds no electricity, no textbooks, not even a blackboard. Though poor, the villagers extend a warm welcome to their new teacher, but he faces the daunting task of teaching the village children without any supplies. He wants to quit and go home, but he begins to learn of the hardship in the lives of the beautiful children he teaches, and begins to be transformed through the amazing spiritual strength of the villagers.

Reviews

