She is small, but dangerous. Wherever Benni ends up, she is immediately expelled. The wild 9-year-old girl has already become what child protection services call a "system crasher". And she is certainly not looking to change her ways. Because Benni has one single goal: to be back at home with her mommy. But Bianca is scared of her own daughter. Mrs Bafané from child protection services is trying her best to find a permanent placement for Benni. She hires the anger management trainer Micha as Benni's school escort and suddenly there is a seed of hope. Will Micha be able to succeed where all others despaired?
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
System Crasher
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
System Crasher
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
System Crasher
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
System Crasher
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
System Crasher
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
System Crasher