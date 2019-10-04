* × Change Settings

System Crasher Systemsprenger

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 5th October 2019
Directed by:

Nora Fingscheidt

Written by:

Nora Fingscheidt

Produced by:

Peter Hartwig, Frauke Kolbmüller, Jakob Weydemann and Jonas Weydemann

Starring:

Helena Zengel, Albrecht Schuch, Gabriela Maria Schmeide, Lisa Hagmeister, Melanie Straub and Victoria Trauttmansdorff

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

She is small, but dangerous. Wherever Benni ends up, she is immediately expelled. The wild 9-year-old girl has already become what child protection services call a "system crasher". And she is certainly not looking to change her ways. Because Benni has one single goal: to be back at home with her mommy. But Bianca is scared of her own daughter. Mrs Bafané from child protection services is trying her best to find a permanent placement for Benni. She hires the anger management trainer Micha as Benni's school escort and suddenly there is a seed of hope. Will Micha be able to succeed where all others despaired?

