A Son Bik Eneich: Un Fils

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 6th October 2019
Directed by:

Mehdi Barsaoui

Written by:

Mehdi Barsaoui

Produced by:

Habib Attia, Anas Azrak, Sarah Chazelle, Faycal Hassairi, Marc Irmer, Antoine Khalife, Etienne Ollagnier, Cyrille Perez, Gilles Perez, Myriam Sassine and Georges Schoucair

Starring:

Sami Bouajila, Najla Ben Abdallah, Youssef Khemiri, Noomen Hamda, Slah Msadek and Mohamed Ali Ben Jemaa

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When driving home from southern Tunisia, Fares and Meriem's car is hit by a stray bullet during an ambush by an armed group; their young son Aziz's liver is punctured. At a local hospital, the need for a transplant uncovers a secret that risks Aziz's life should a donor not be found in time. But this is only the beginning of the unexpected twists in a story so deftly crafted that it offers both a probing look at Tunisian society's anchored social and legal realities, and an unshakable need to ask yourself what you would do in the same situation. As their world falls apart, the subtleties of the couple's shifting emotions are handled masterfully, heralding Mehdi Barsaoui as a bold new talent to watch.

A Son Cast

Sami Bouajila

Date of Birth:

12 May 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Son

Najla Ben Abdallah

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Son

Youssef Khemiri

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Son

Noomen Hamda

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Son

Slah Msadek

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Son

Mohamed Ali Ben Jemaa

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Son

