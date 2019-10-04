* × Change Settings

Burnout

Dublin Arabic Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 6th October 2019
new Burnout poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Nour Eddine Lakhmari

Written by:

Nour Eddine Lakhmari and Attila Veres

Produced by:

Nour Eddine Lakhmari and Egil Ødegård

Starring:

Morjana Alaoui, Sarah Perles, Driss Roukhe, Anas El Baz, Karim Saidi and Hicham Belaoudi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Burnout starts with the young Ayoub's long-sighted look at a shop window. He is 13 years old and works as a shoe shopper, hoping to earn enough money to buy a bone prosthesis for his mother. Director and Scriptwriter Nour Eddine Lakhmari gives us perspectives for several different people in the city of Casablanca: a medicine student who eventually confronts his privileged customer; The Jaguar-driving, confined Jad and his unhappy wife Ines; a whimsical, car enthusiast. Life is linked to different urban environments, and Burnout shows how social and economic conditions affect the life situation of the characters.

Burnout Cast

