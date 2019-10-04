Burnout starts with the young Ayoub's long-sighted look at a shop window. He is 13 years old and works as a shoe shopper, hoping to earn enough money to buy a bone prosthesis for his mother. Director and Scriptwriter Nour Eddine Lakhmari gives us perspectives for several different people in the city of Casablanca: a medicine student who eventually confronts his privileged customer; The Jaguar-driving, confined Jad and his unhappy wife Ines; a whimsical, car enthusiast. Life is linked to different urban environments, and Burnout shows how social and economic conditions affect the life situation of the characters.
Burnout
Burnout
Burnout
Burnout
Burnout
