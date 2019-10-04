* × Change Settings

My Extraordinary Summer with Tess

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 6th October 2019
Directed by:

Steven Wouterlood

Written by:

Anna Woltz and Laura van Dijk

Produced by:

Marcel Lenz, Guido Schwab, Piet-Harm Sterk and Joram Willink

Starring:

Sonny Coops Van Utteren, Josephine Arendsen, Tjebbo Gerritsma, Jennifer Hoffman, Julian Ras and Terence Schreurs

Genre:

Family

Language:

Dutch

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sam (10) and his family head off to the Dutch island of Terschelling on holiday, but his brother breaks his leg on their first day there. Bad luck for his brother, but the accident lets Sam meet Tess; a peculiar girl who has an ingenious plan for getting to know her birth father. She's got just one week to make his acquaintance, and she decides that Sam should help her. Although Sam is forcing himself to practice being alone to protect himself from future grief, he discovers during his adventures with Tess how important family really is.

Last update was at 07:06 4th October 2019