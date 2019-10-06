Researching this hidden history, an artist is impelled to leave dusty documents behind and follow the story of a woman who was shot eight times but does not die. The soaring camera mimics her spirit as it haunts the beautiful landscapes that hide such ugly crimes. She is a harbinger of future persecution, but also a witness to the survival of a people that persist through their unique spirituality.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Deathless Woman
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Deathless Woman
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Deathless Woman
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Deathless Woman