The Deathless Woman

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 6th October 2019
Directed by:

Roz Mortimer

Written by:

Roz Mortimer

Produced by:

Margaret Glover and Roz Mortimer

Starring:

Danny Jackson, Iveta Kokyová, Oliver Malik and Loren O'Dair

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Researching this hidden history, an artist is impelled to leave dusty documents behind and follow the story of a woman who was shot eight times but does not die. The soaring camera mimics her spirit as it haunts the beautiful landscapes that hide such ugly crimes. She is a harbinger of future persecution, but also a witness to the survival of a people that persist through their unique spirituality.

The Deathless Woman Cast

