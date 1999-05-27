* × Change Settings

The King

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 6th October 2019
new The King poster
Directed by:

David Michôd

Written by:

Joel Edgerton and David Michôd

Produced by:

Joel Edgerton, Dede Gardner, Ildiko Kemeny, Jeremy Kleiner, David Michôd, David Minkowski, Anita Overland, Brad Pitt and Liz Watts

Starring:

Robert Pattinson, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Mendelsohn, Joel Edgerton, Lily-Rose Depp and Sean Harris

Genres:

Biography, Drama, History, Romance, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hal, wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life - including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the aging alcoholic knight, John Falstaff.

Reviews

The King Cast

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson headshot

Date of Birth:

13 May 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The KingWaiting for the BarbariansThe BatmanTenet

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Little WomenDuneThe King

Ben Mendelsohn

Ben Mendelsohn headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LarrikinsSpies in DisguiseThe King

Joel Edgerton

Joel Edgerton headshot

Date of Birth:

23 June 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp headshot

Date of Birth:

27 May 1999

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King

Sean Harris

Sean Harris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King

Last update was at 09:23 6th October 2019