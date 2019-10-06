* × Change Settings

To the Ends of the Earth Tabi no Owari Sekai no Hajimari

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 6th October 2019
Directed by:

Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Written by:

Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Produced by:

Jason Gray, Eiko Mizuno Gray and Toshikazu Nishigaya

Starring:

Tokio Emoto, Ryo Kase, Atsuko Maeda, Adiz Rajabov and Shôta Sometani

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In this co-production between Japan and Uzbekistan on the twenty-fifth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Yoko a travelling reporter for a Japanese TV variety program who visits the central Asian country of Uzbekistan. She becomes self-aware and worldly through her journey and interactions with the locals. She records her experiences.

