37 Seconds

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Monday 7th October 2019
Directed by:

Hikari

Written by:

Hikari

Produced by:

Tomoko Asami and Morihisa Matsudaira

Starring:

Makiko Watanabe, Mei Kayama, Shunsuke Daitô, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, Minori Hagiwara and Misuzu Kanno

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Yuma is a grown woman now with the obligations and duties that come with it. Nevermind that she went 37 seconds without breathing upon birth, which resulted in her developing and living with cerebral palsy. She is disabled. She is striving to perform under the duress while juggling an aspiration to become a manga artist. With the world using her, and the reality that comes with her disability, she embarks on a sexual exploration in order to understand the subject matter demanded of her by an employer.

Makiko Watanabe

