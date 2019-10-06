* × Change Settings

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 12th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Stanley Nelson

Produced by:

Nicole London

Starring:

Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb, Stanley Crouch, Betty Davis, Cheryl Davis, Miles Davis, Flea and Carlos Santana

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Miles Davis: Horn player, bandleader, innovator. Miles was a singular force of nature, the very embodiment of cool. The central theme of Miles Davis' life, and of this film is Davis' restless determination to break boundaries and live life on his own terms. This documentary feature explores archival photos and home movies shot by Miles and his colleagues, his manuscripts and Miles' original paintings, to explore the man behind the music. Featuring interviews with some of the most well-known musicians on the planet, including Jimmy Cobb, Lee Konitz, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Carlos Santana, The Roots, and Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers; the film explores why Miles continues to be a relevant voice in today's world.

Ron Carter

Jimmy Cobb

Stanley Crouch

Betty Davis

Cheryl Davis

Miles Davis

Flea

Date of Birth:

16 October 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana headshot

Date of Birth:

20 July 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

