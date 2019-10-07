* × Change Settings

Color Out of Space

6.4 / 215 votes

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Monday 7th October 2019
new Color Out of Space poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Saturday 26th October 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Richard Stanley

Written by:

Scarlett Amaris, H.P. Lovecraft and Richard Stanley

Produced by:

Simão Cayatte, David Gregory, Daniel Noah, Mário Patrocínio, Josh C. Waller, Lisa Whalen and Elijah Wood

Starring:

Nicolas Cage, Q'orianka Kilcher, Joely Richardson, Tommy Chong, Julian Hilliard and Madeleine Arthur

Genres:

Horror, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A story of cosmic terror about The Gardners, a family who moves to a remote farmstead in rural New England to escape the hustle of the 21st century. They are busy adapting to their new life when a meteorite crashes into their front yard. The mysterious aerolite seems to melt into the earth, infecting both the land and the properties of space-time with a strange, otherworldly color. To their horror, the Gardner family discover that this alien force is gradually mutating every life form that it touches... including them.

Reviews

Color Out of Space Cast

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage headshot

Date of Birth:

7 January 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Color Out of SpaceThe Croods 2

Q'orianka Kilcher

Q'orianka Kilcher headshot

Date of Birth:

11 February 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Color Out of Space

Joely Richardson

Joely Richardson headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Color Out of Space

Tommy Chong

Tommy Chong headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Color Out of Space

Julian Hilliard

Julian Hilliard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Color Out of Space

Madeleine Arthur

Madeleine Arthur headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Color Out of Space

