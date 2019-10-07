* × Change Settings

The Cave

8.1 / 53 votes

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Monday 7th October 2019
new The Cave poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Feras Fayyad

Written by:

Alisar Hasan and Feras Fayyad

Produced by:

Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Director Feras Fayyad returns to his native, Wartorn Syria to follow a dedicated team of female doctors who tirelessly treat casualties in an underground hospital while battling systemic sexism. Shot from 2016 to 2018, The Cave belongs to the top rank of war films. Syrian director Feras Fayyad takes us to a subterranean landscape that feels akin to the post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max (1979). With life too dangerous above ground, survivors create a network of secret tunnels under the city of Ghouta, near Damascus, for an underground hospital maintained by women doctors. In contrast to the many Syrian documentaries made from cellphone footage or shaky cameras, Feras Fayyad takes great care to visualize the landscape and its memorable occupants with artful cinematography. For anyone who feels jaded by Syria coverage, this work stands apart. The heart of the film is Dr. Amani, a young Syrian woman operating in unimaginable conditions with great humor and fortitude. When not tending to.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:00 7th October 2019