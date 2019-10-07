* × Change Settings

The House of Us

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Monday 7th October 2019
Directed by:

Ga-eun Yoon

Written by:

Ga-eun Yoon

Starring:

Na-Yeon Kim, Si-ah Kim, Ye-rim Joo and Ji-ho Ahn

Genres:

Drama, Family

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's the summer holidays in the city and young Hana is trying to get her warring parents to reunite. But she's distracted from her quest one day by a couple of younger girls, nine-year-old Yoomi and seven-year-old Yoojin. As she swiftly becomes an older-sister figure to the pair, the trio's recess becomes one of imagination and adventure - from playing tricks on the landlady to going on a seaside reconnaissance - that leads to the bittersweet glimmerings of maturity.

The House of Us Cast

