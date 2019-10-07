* × Change Settings

The Valley

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Monday 7th October 2019
Directed by:

Nuno Escudeiro

Genres:

Documentary, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As thousands of migrants attempt to cross the French-Italian border on foot through treacherous mountain routes, the state cracks down on the local communities that come to their aid in this revealing look at an unfolding human rights crisis.

Last update was at 07:00 7th October 2019