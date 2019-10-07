* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Legiony

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new Legiony poster
Contains strong bloody violence and injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Legiony is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Dariusz Gajewski

Written by:

Dariusz Gajewski, Michal Godzic, Tomasz Lysiak and Maciej Pawlicki

Produced by:

Adam Borowski, Wlodzimierz Niderhaus, Maciej Pawlicki and Andrzej Senkowski

Starring:

Sebastian Fabijanski, Bartosz Gelner, Wiktoria Wolanska, Miroslaw Baka, Jan Frycz and Grzegorz Malecki

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A universal story about entering adulthood in difficult times, growing up to the community. The great history is the background for the love story unfolding in the foreground: Józek, a deserter from the tsarists army who joins the emerging Legions, an intelligence agent for the I Brigade and Women's Leage member - Ola, and Tadek, her fiancee, a member of Shooting Team. Apart from fictitious characters whose stories were modeled on the biographies of real legionnaires, many historical figures appear in the film. Among them: Brigadier Józef Pilsudski, Lieutenant Stanislaw Kaszubski, pseud. "King" and many others. The film focuses on the Legion's combat trail from1914-1916, from the departure from Oleandry to the battle of Kosciuchnowka and show the most dramatic cards of the legionary epic, including the famous attack of uhlans at Rokitna - one of the most spectacular scenes in the film.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Legiony is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Legiony.

Legiony Cast

Sebastian Fabijanski

Sebastian Fabijanski headshot

Date of Birth:

14 June 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0¾" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Legiony

Bartosz Gelner

Bartosz Gelner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Legiony

Wiktoria Wolanska

Wiktoria Wolanska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Legiony

Miroslaw Baka

Miroslaw Baka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Legiony

Jan Frycz

Jan Frycz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Legiony

Grzegorz Malecki

Grzegorz Malecki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Legiony

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:00 7th October 2019