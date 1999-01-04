* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Guest of Honour

5.2 / 135 votes

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 8th October 2019
new Guest of Honour poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Atom Egoyan

Written by:

Atom Egoyan

Produced by:

Atom Egoyan, Stephen Traynor, Simone Urdl and Jennifer Weiss

Starring:

Laysla De Oliveira, David Thewlis, Luke Wilson, Tennille Read, Rossif Sutherland and Gage Munroe

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A man's daughter a high school teacher who is accused of abusing her position of authority with a student. When Veronica rebuffs Jim's attempts to secure her early release, Jim begins to take out his frustrations through his work as a food inspector.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Guest of Honour.

Guest of Honour Cast

Laysla De Oliveira

Laysla De Oliveira headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Guest of Honour

David Thewlis

David Thewlis headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avatar 3Eternal BeautyGuest of HonourAvatar 2

Luke Wilson

Luke Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The GoldfinchZombieland: Double TapGuest of Honour

Tennille Read

Tennille Read headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Guest of Honour

Rossif Sutherland

Rossif Sutherland headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Guest of Honour

Gage Munroe

Gage Munroe headshot

Date of Birth:

4 January 1999

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Guest of Honour

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:43 8th October 2019