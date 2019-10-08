The Man Who Cuts Tattoos

Movie Synopsis:

To mark the beginning of adulthood and prepare for marriage, a young girl in an Edo village must undergo a painful rite of passage through scarification. The agony she endures for a loving union finds her questioning the process. Sometime in the future, unencumbered by the traditions that exist in present day Lagos, Michelle questions her tumultuous relationship with boyfriend America. Having recently found out she's pregnant, with America pushing her towards an abortion and with her job on the line, Michelle also considers the sacrifices that are made for love. With a stunning depiction of provincial Nigerian life and the grit of urban existence, Michael Omonua's bold debut effortlessly bends time and human experience in ways that push the potential of Nigerian cinema.