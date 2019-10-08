* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Man Who Cuts Tattoos

Unrated

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 8th October 2019
new The Man Who Cuts Tattoos poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Michael Omonua

Written by:

Michael Omonua

Produced by:

Abba Makama

Starring:

Omowunmi Dada, Valerie Dish and Elvis Duke

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

To mark the beginning of adulthood and prepare for marriage, a young girl in an Edo village must undergo a painful rite of passage through scarification. The agony she endures for a loving union finds her questioning the process. Sometime in the future, unencumbered by the traditions that exist in present day Lagos, Michelle questions her tumultuous relationship with boyfriend America. Having recently found out she's pregnant, with America pushing her towards an abortion and with her job on the line, Michelle also considers the sacrifices that are made for love. With a stunning depiction of provincial Nigerian life and the grit of urban existence, Michael Omonua's bold debut effortlessly bends time and human experience in ways that push the potential of Nigerian cinema.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Man Who Cuts Tattoos.

The Man Who Cuts Tattoos Cast

Omowunmi Dada

Omowunmi Dada headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Cuts Tattoos

Valerie Dish

Valerie Dish headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Cuts Tattoos

Elvis Duke

Elvis Duke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Cuts Tattoos

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:43 8th October 2019