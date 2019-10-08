* × Change Settings

The Song of Names

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 8th October 2019
Directed by:

François Girard

Written by:

Norman Lebrecht and Jeffrey Caine

Produced by:

Nick Hirschkorn, Lyse Lafontaine, Robert Lantos and Viktória Petrányi

Starring:

Clive Owen, Jonah Hauer-King, Catherine McCormack, Tim Roth, Eddie Izzard and Saul Rubinek

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Song of Names is an emotional detective story spread over two continents and a half century. Beneath the film's stunning and pulsing musical revelations burn the horror of a war and the lost souls extinguished from history.

Reviews

The Song of Names Cast

Clive Owen

Clive Owen headshot

Date of Birth:

3 October 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gemini ManThe Song of Names

Jonah Hauer-King

Jonah Hauer-King headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Song of Names

Catherine McCormack

Catherine McCormack headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Song of Names

Tim Roth

Tim Roth headshot

Date of Birth:

14 May 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LuceThe Song of Names

Eddie Izzard

Eddie Izzard headshot

Date of Birth:

7 February 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AbominableThe Song of Names

Saul Rubinek

Saul Rubinek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polina i tayemnyzia kinostudiyiThe Song of Names

