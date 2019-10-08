* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

County Lines

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 9th October 2019
new County Lines poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Henry Blake

Written by:

Henry Blake

Produced by:

Victoria Bavister and David Broder

Starring:

Harris Dickinson, Ashley Madekwe, Marcus Rutherford, Conrad Khan, Johanna Stanton and Chizzy Akudolu

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The term 'county lines' describes the practice of using children to traffic drugs from cities to coastal towns and rural areas, an under-reported fact of modern British life. Inspired by the stories he heard while mentoring kids at an East London pupil referral unit, writer-director Henry Blake's powerful feature debut boasts a compelling central performance by Conrad Khan as 14-year-old Tyler, whose mum Toni is struggling to provide for him and his sister. Excluded from school, Tyler becomes a train-bound narcotics courier for local criminal Simon, played with a calm menace by Harris Dickinson. County Lines depicts the ensuing cycle of debt, deceit and violent exploitation with a quiet stylistic confidence that's all the more haunting for being so rigorously unsentimental.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on County Lines.

County Lines Cast

Harris Dickinson

Harris Dickinson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

County LinesThe King's ManMatthias & Maxime

Ashley Madekwe

Ashley Madekwe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

County Lines

Marcus Rutherford

Marcus Rutherford headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

County Lines

Conrad Khan

Conrad Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

County Lines

Johanna Stanton

Johanna Stanton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

County Lines

Chizzy Akudolu

Chizzy Akudolu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

County Lines

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:43 8th October 2019