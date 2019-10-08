* × Change Settings

Martin Eden

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 9th October 2019
Directed by:

Pietro Marcello

Written by:

Jack London, Maurizio Braucci and Pietro Marcello

Produced by:

Beppe Caschetto, Viola Fügen, Pietro Marcello, Thomas Ordonneau and Michael Weber

Starring:

Luca Marinelli, Jessica Cressy, Vincenzo Nemolato, Marco Leonardi, Denise Sardisco and Carmen Pommella

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

2 hours 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After saving Arturo, a young scion of the industrial middle class, from a beating, the sailor Martin Eden is invited to the boy's family home. Here he meets Elena, Arturo's beautiful sister, and falls in love with her at first sight. The cultured and refined young woman becomes not only the object of Martin's affections but also a symbol of the social status he aspires to achieve. At the cost of enormous efforts and overcoming the obstacles represented by his humble origin, Martin pursues the dream of becoming a writer. Under the influence of the elderly intellectual Russ Brissenden, he gets involved in socialist circles, bringing him into conflict with Elena and her bourgeois world.

Reviews

