Zombillénium

6.5 / 642 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 9th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new Zombillénium poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 2nd November 2019.

Directed by:

Arthur de Pins and Alexis Ducord

Written by:

Arthur de Pins and Alexis Ducord

Produced by:

Mat Bastard, Marc Bonny, Arnauld Boulard, Azmina Goulamaly, Henri Magalon and Alain Seraphine

Starring:

Emmanuel Curtil, Alain Choquet, Kelly Marot, Alexis Tomassian, Mat Bastard and Emmanuel Jacomy

Genres:

Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Horror

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Zombillenium, the Halloween theme park, happens to be the one place on earth where real monsters can hide in plain sight. When Hector, a human, threatens to disclose the true identity of his employees, the Vampire Park Manager has no other choice but to hire him. To see his daughter, Hector must escape from his Zombies and Werewolves coworkers.

Reviews

Zombillénium Cast

Emmanuel Curtil

Emmanuel Curtil headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zombillénium

Alain Choquet

Alain Choquet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zombillénium

Kelly Marot

Kelly Marot headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zombillénium

Alexis Tomassian

Alexis Tomassian headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zombillénium

Mat Bastard

Mat Bastard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zombillénium

Emmanuel Jacomy

Emmanuel Jacomy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zombillénium

