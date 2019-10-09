* × Change Settings

Adoration

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 10th October 2019
Directed by:

Fabrice du Welz

Written by:

Fabrice du Welz, Romain Protat and Vincent Tavier

Produced by:

Manuel Chiche, Vincent Tavier and Bart Van Langendonck

Starring:

Laurent Lucas, Benoît Poelvoorde, Martha Canga Antonio, Fantine Harduin, Peter Van den Begin and Gwendolyn Gourvenec

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

12-year-old Paul lives an isolated existence with his mother, who works at a private psychiatric hospital in the woods near their house. One day, Paul encounters a young teen named Gloria, a mysterious new patient with whom he quickly becomes infatuated. As the fledgling pair forge a tentative friendship, Gloria convinces Paul to help her escape. But when they embark on a perilous journey together, his devotion is put to the test as Gloria's dangerous unpredictability gradually starts to surface.

Reviews

