12-year-old Paul lives an isolated existence with his mother, who works at a private psychiatric hospital in the woods near their house. One day, Paul encounters a young teen named Gloria, a mysterious new patient with whom he quickly becomes infatuated. As the fledgling pair forge a tentative friendship, Gloria convinces Paul to help her escape. But when they embark on a perilous journey together, his devotion is put to the test as Gloria's dangerous unpredictability gradually starts to surface.
20 July 1965
Adoration
Adoration
Adoration
Adoration
Adoration
Adoration