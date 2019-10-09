* × Change Settings

Lara

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 11th October 2019
Directed by:

Jan Ole Gerster

Written by:

Blaz Kutin

Produced by:

Kalle Friz, Isabel Hund, Marcos Kantis, Martin Lehwald and Michal Pokorny

Starring:

Corinna Harfouch, Tom Schilling, Volkmar Kleinert, André Jung, Gudrun Ritter and Rainer Bock

Genres:

Drama, Music

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's Lara's 60th birthday, and she has every reason to celebrate: this evening, her son Viktor will be giving the most important piano concert of his career. Lara was, after all, the one who'd mapped out and driven his musical career. Yet Viktor has been unreachable for weeks and nothing indicates that Lara will be welcome at his debut performance. Without further ado, she buys up all the remaining tickets and hands them out to everyone she meets. The more Lara strives to make the evening successful, however, the more events get out of control.

Lara Cast

