Petromax

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new Petromax poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 6 cinemas on Friday 11th October 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 17th October 2019.

Directed by:

Rohin Venkatesan

Written by:

Mahi v Raghav and G.R. Surendarnath

Starring:

Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Aathma Patrick and Sathyan

Genres:

Comedy, Horror

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Petromax Cast

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sye Raa Narasimha ReddyPetromax

Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Petromax

Munishkanth

Munishkanth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Petromax

Kaali Venkat

Kaali Venkat headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

PetromaxAruvam

Aathma Patrick

Aathma Patrick headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Petromax

Sathyan

Sathyan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Petromax

