* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Ride Your Wave Kimi to, nami ni noretara

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new Ride Your Wave poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 23rd October 2019.

Directed by:

Masaaki Yuasa

Written by:

Reiko Yoshida

Produced by:

Eun Young Choi and Yuka Okayasu

Starring:

Ryôta Katayose, Rina Kawaei, Honoka Matsumoto and Kentarô Itô

Genres:

Animation, Comedy, Romance

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A surfer and firefighter meet and fall in love.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Ride Your Wave is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Ride Your Wave.

Ride Your Wave Cast

Ryôta Katayose

Ryôta Katayose headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ride Your Wave

Rina Kawaei

Rina Kawaei headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ride Your Wave

Honoka Matsumoto

Honoka Matsumoto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ride Your Wave

Kentarô Itô

Kentarô Itô headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ride Your Wave

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:40 10th October 2019