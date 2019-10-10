* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Tara Mira

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new Tara Mira poster
Contains mild threat, drug references and discrimination. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 8 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 17th October 2019.

Directed by:

Rajiev Dhingra

Written by:

Dheeraj Rattan

Produced by:

Rajiev Dhingra, Guru Randhawa and Ashok Yadav

Starring:

Ranjit Bawa and Nazia Hussain

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film revolves around a Sikh Punjabi Jatt boy "Tara Singh" whose father Sulakhan Singh is a president of a union called "Jatt union".

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Tara Mira is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Tara Mira.

Tara Mira Cast

Ranjit Bawa

Ranjit Bawa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tara Mira

Nazia Hussain

Nazia Hussain headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tara Mira

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:40 10th October 2019