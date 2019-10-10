* × Change Settings

The Street

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 11th October 2019
Directed by:

Zed Nelson

Genres:

Documentary, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Some of the businesses on Hoxton Street have been around for over a hundred years. But recent times have witnessed an explosion of coffee shops, art spaces and property development. Sound familiar? The locals feel the exclusion of being priced out, and wonder who's to blame, while Cameron's EU referendum looms in the background. Xenophobia is tangible; and with a new working space offering colourful ball-pit baths, the disconnect between the new creatives and the local community seems irreconcilable. From 82-year-old Colleen, to the couple who met as teens working in the pie shop they now run, everyone is feeling a storm coming.

