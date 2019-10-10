Movie Synopsis:

Lucía is a famous singer retired seven years ago from the stages what starts a tour of small live performances along several towns of Spain's geography after a casual encounter with Tristán, a longtime friend and too a former love interest that they didn't meet in twenty years since both still were teens, who convinces her to back singing. Alone the two with the road onward and so much hours to talk, Lucía and Tristán pass the days sharing their remembers to compare the lives they have been from their break up, traveling not only to the happy days of the youth and the deceptions of the maturity, but their personal situation and the life they are living in a world so much different from which they knew long time ago.