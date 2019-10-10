* × Change Settings

The Wonderland Birthday Wonderland

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 12th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new The Wonderland poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 12th October 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 19th October 2019.

Directed by:

Keiichi Hara

Written by:

Sachiko Kashiwaba and Miho Maruo

Starring:

Mayu Matsuoka, Anne Watanabe, Kumiko Asô, Nao Tôyama, Keiji Fujiwara, Akiko Yajima and Masachika Ichimura

Genres:

Animation, Fantasy

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story follows Akane, a girl with no self-confidence. On the day before her birthday, she meets a mysterious alchemist Hippocrates and their student Pipo, who both tell her they're on a mission to save the world. Together, they set out from the basement for "Wonderland," and Akane finds herself labelled Wonderland's savior.

Reviews

The Wonderland Cast

Mayu Matsuoka

Mayu Matsuoka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wonderland

Anne Watanabe

Anne Watanabe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wonderland

Kumiko Asô

Kumiko Asô headshot

Date of Birth:

17 June 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wonderland

Nao Tôyama

Nao Tôyama headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wonderland

Keiji Fujiwara

Keiji Fujiwara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wonderland

Akiko Yajima

Akiko Yajima headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wonderland

Masachika Ichimura

Masachika Ichimura headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wonderland

