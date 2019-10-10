The story follows Akane, a girl with no self-confidence. On the day before her birthday, she meets a mysterious alchemist Hippocrates and their student Pipo, who both tell her they're on a mission to save the world. Together, they set out from the basement for "Wonderland," and Akane finds herself labelled Wonderland's savior.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Wonderland
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Wonderland
17 June 1978
Unknown
5' 3¾" (1.62 m)
The Wonderland
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Wonderland
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Wonderland
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Wonderland
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Wonderland