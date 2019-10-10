* × Change Settings

La Belle Époque

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 12th October 2019
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Nicolas Bedos

Written by:

Nicolas Bedos

Produced by:

Martin Metz

Starring:

Daniel Auteuil, Guillaume Canet, Doria Tillier, Fanny Ardant, Pierre Arditi and Denis Podalydès

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Victor, a disillusioned sexagenarian, sees his life turned upside down on the day when Antoine, a brilliant entrepreneur, offers him a new kind of attraction: mixing theatrical artifices and historical reconstruction, this company offers his clients a chance to dive back into the era of their choice. Victor then chose to relive the most memorable week of his life: the one where, 40 years earlier, he met the great love.

Reviews

La Belle Époque Cast

Daniel Auteuil

Daniel Auteuil headshot

Date of Birth:

24 January 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Belle Époque

Guillaume Canet

Guillaume Canet headshot

Date of Birth:

10 April 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Non-fictionLa Belle Époque

Doria Tillier

Doria Tillier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Belle Époque

Fanny Ardant

Fanny Ardant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Belle Époque

Pierre Arditi

Pierre Arditi headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Belle Époque

Denis Podalydès

Denis Podalydès headshot

Date of Birth:

22 April 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Belle Époque

