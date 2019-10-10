Victor, a disillusioned sexagenarian, sees his life turned upside down on the day when Antoine, a brilliant entrepreneur, offers him a new kind of attraction: mixing theatrical artifices and historical reconstruction, this company offers his clients a chance to dive back into the era of their choice. Victor then chose to relive the most memorable week of his life: the one where, 40 years earlier, he met the great love.
24 January 1950
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
La Belle Époque
10 April 1973
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
Non-fictionLa Belle Époque
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
La Belle Époque
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
La Belle Époque
1 December 1944
Unknown
5' 7¾" (1.72 m)
La Belle Époque
22 April 1963
Unknown
Unknown
La Belle Époque