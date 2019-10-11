* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Overseas

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 12th October 2019
new Overseas poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At BFI London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Sung-a Yoon

Written by:

Sung-a Yoon

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Filipino

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In The Philippines, women get deployed abroad to work as domestic workers or nannies. To do so, they frequently leave their own children behind, before embracing this big unknown. In a learning center dedicated to the domestic work, several candidates prepare themselves for homesickness and for the abuses that they will possibly endure. In role playing exercises, they play the worker's role as well as the one of the employer. The documentary Overseas brings to light the question of domestic slavery in our globalized world, while emphasizing those women's determination, their sisterhood, and the strategies they find to face the obstacles that awaits them in the near future.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Overseas.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:41 11th October 2019