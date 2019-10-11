Movie Synopsis:

In The Philippines, women get deployed abroad to work as domestic workers or nannies. To do so, they frequently leave their own children behind, before embracing this big unknown. In a learning center dedicated to the domestic work, several candidates prepare themselves for homesickness and for the abuses that they will possibly endure. In role playing exercises, they play the worker's role as well as the one of the employer. The documentary Overseas brings to light the question of domestic slavery in our globalized world, while emphasizing those women's determination, their sisterhood, and the strategies they find to face the obstacles that awaits them in the near future.