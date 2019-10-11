* × Change Settings

Scales Sayidat Al Bahr

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 12th October 2019
Directed by:

Shahad Ameen

Written by:

Shahad Ameen

Produced by:

R. Paul Miller, Rula Nasser and Stephen Strachan

Starring:

Basima Hajjar, Yagoub Alfarhan, Abdulaziz Shtian, Ibrahim Al-Hasawi, Rida Ismail and Ali Abdallah Al Kamzari

Genres:

Drama, Mystery

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in a dystopian landscape, Scales is the story of a young strong-willed girl, Hayat, who lives in a poor fishing village governed by a dark tradition in which every family must give one daughter to the sea creatures who inhabit the waters nearby. In turn the sea creatures are hunted by the men of the village. Saved from this fate by her father, Hayat is considered a curse on the village and grows up an outcast. Nevertheless, she does not surrender to this fate and fights for a place within her village. After her mother gives birth to a baby boy, Hayat must accept the brutal custom of giving herself to the sea creatures or finding a way to escape.

Reviews

Scales Cast

Basima Hajjar

Basima Hajjar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scales

Yagoub Alfarhan

Yagoub Alfarhan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scales

Abdulaziz Shtian

Abdulaziz Shtian headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scales

Ibrahim Al-Hasawi

Ibrahim Al-Hasawi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scales

Rida Ismail

Rida Ismail headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scales

Ali Abdallah Al Kamzari

Ali Abdallah Al Kamzari headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scales

