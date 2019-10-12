* × Change Settings

Tell Me Who I Am

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 13th October 2019
new Tell Me Who I Am poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ed Perkins

Produced by:

Simon Chinn and Vanessa Tovell

Starring:

Andrew Caley, Alex Lewis, Marcus Lewis, Evan Milton, Luke Mulhurn, Thomas Mulhurn and Kathleen Ray

Genres:

Documentary, Drama, Mystery

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

What if every memory that haunts you could be erased? What if something truly horrific had happened to you and the person who loves you most could wipe that from your mind? Would you want them to? This is the ethical dilemma that 18-year-old Marcus Lewis faced when his identical twin Alex awakened after a motorcycle accident and Marcus was the only person Alex recognized. With no memories at all, Alex relied entirely on his brother as he tried to understand who he was. Working from an autobiography by the twins, Perkins and the Lewis brothers craft a powerfully cinematic adaptation that helps the audience explore their incredible story and remarkable 35-year post-accident journey. It's a profoundly moving examination of memory and trauma, personal responsibility and, ultimately, love.

Reviews

Tell Me Who I Am Cast

Andrew Caley

Andrew Caley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tell Me Who I Am

Alex Lewis

Alex Lewis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tell Me Who I Am

Marcus Lewis

Marcus Lewis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tell Me Who I Am

Evan Milton

Evan Milton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tell Me Who I Am

Luke Mulhurn

Luke Mulhurn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tell Me Who I Am

Thomas Mulhurn

Thomas Mulhurn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tell Me Who I Am

Kathleen Ray

Kathleen Ray headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tell Me Who I Am

Recommendations

